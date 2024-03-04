RIYADH — In a move to enhance the entertainment scene in Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al Al-Sheikh announced the authority's sponsorship of the "Comedy Factory" initiative.



The initiative aims to discover and support young talents in the field of comedy and theatre.



Through this sponsorship, the authority seeks to create an environment that supports young talents by expressing their creativity and providing distinctive comedic content that reflects Saudi identity and discusses societal issues in a humorous manner.



The initiative provides a platform for Saudi young to showcase their comedic talents, and seeks to develop creative capabilities in this field and provide them with an opportunity to develop their skills under the guidance of specialists in comedy art.



The Comedy Factory is part of a series of initiatives launched by GEA as part of its efforts to stimulate entertainment activity.



Those interested in experiencing this new and unique opportunity can register online using the following link: https://sauditheaters.com/ar



