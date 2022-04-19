Riyadh: Over the past four years, Saudi cinema has made great achievements, with box office sales exceeding 30.8 million tickets.



Since its launch in April 2018, the Film Commission has licensed 56 theaters with 518 screens in 20 cities, in which 1,144 films were shown, including 22 Saudi films, with the ticket sales amounting to 30,860,956 films in 22 languages ​​from 38 countries.



The cinema sector also contributed to the employment of 4,439 young Saudi citizens of both genders, within the framework of the Commission’s endeavor to increase the size of the media market, provide an appropriate environment that would diversify economic sources of income, and create thousands of jobs for Saudi youth, to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 in making the media a strategic tributary of the economy and one of the sectors that enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness.