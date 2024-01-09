RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, announced on Monday the extension of the functioning of the Wonder Garden, one of the zones of the Riyadh Season, until January 28.



Since its opening in November 2023, the zone has witnessed tremendous response from visitors due to a wide variety of recreational activities, enjoyable experiences and many exceptional adventures. The largest mobile amusement park, Wonder Garden includes Flamingo Lake, the Bloom Zone and Adventure Parks. Wonder Garden has over 70 adrenaline-fueled rides and two arcade halls with skill games. There are also 26 food stalls for those much-needed mid-adventure breaks and over 60 roaming acts.



The three main zones include the Magic of Water zone, which contains a flamingo lake, which will be making splashes with flamingos; the Bloom zone, which brings together artistic sculptures inspired by flowers and colors, and the Butterfly Garden zone, which offers a butterfly house experience, which is the first of its kind during the Riyadh Season.



The Wonder Garden zone is the first entertainment city in the Middle East with an enchanting garden theme, as it is distinguished by its enchanting character inspired by trees, flowers and butterflies, and its giant imaginary gate, in addition to the luminous works of art spread throughout the area, and various artistic drawings on its floors. Tickets for events can be booked and experienced in the zone through the WeBook application and website through the link: http://onelink.to/wbkapp.



The 4th edition of the Riyadh Season held under the slogan Big Time, drew 12 million visitors within 60 days, in its various zones each of which is distinguished by a number of dazzling elements and entertainment tools that meet the needs of various segments of visitors such as families, individuals and children.

