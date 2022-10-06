Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is joining international stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, making her the only actor to represent India and particularly South East Asia on the FIFA World Stage in December.

Nora Fatehi will feature in the FIFA music video that will see her both singing and performing the FIFA anthem this year. The song is produced by RedOne, one of the most influential record producers in history, who also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.

Nora will also sing in Hindi, it is learned, and is all set to put on a spectacular show.

CT Desk