DUBAI - The Museum of the Future has launched its first Future Heroes Summer Camp, full of fun, educational, and highly entertaining children’s programmes focusing on science, technology, and engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM).

Running from 2nd to 19th August, 2022, Future Heroes Summer Camp provides a unique opportunity for the imagination, curiosity, and creativity of the nation’s youth to run wild across three enthralling weeks.

The Future Heroes summer camp has expert workshops and educational partners providing an extensive series of hands-on, playful and learning-based programmes, to help young minds grasp the fundamentals of STEAM. The workshops will cover a deeply absorbing collection of themes that include and revolve around space exploration, ecology, as well as happiness and well-being. Children will be able to dive into unique topics including exploring the world of Robotics and AI alongside other topics, to pique each child’s interest and cater to their different preferences, such as Coding and Art.

From using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and classify species of birds to exploring different forms of art and getting to grips with Minecraft education by tapping into coding and understanding the fundamentals of sustainability, the camp has something for everyone. This is in addition to the interactive and immersive experiences at the Museum of the Future. The young pioneers will get to see the museum in a unique and exclusive way. Exploring the museum’s different themes in much more depth, they will get the chance to dive deep into all the technical aspects of the exhibits.

Acting Head of Programming at the Museum of the Future, Maryam AlAwadhi said, "With the new school year around the corner, now is the perfect time to sharpen your child’s skills, re-ignite their curiosity and grow their love for learning with our first-ever series of fun, engaging, entertaining and educational workshops. No environment is more stimulating or conducive to creativity and imagination than the Museum of the Future. Our first-ever Future Heroes Summer Camp provides a unique opportunity for children to learn, play, make friends, discover new interests, and explore the world of tomorrow."

Registration is now open for the camp. Interested participants should sign up as soon as possible to secure a place, with only a limited number of tickets available. Reservations can be made on https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/event/summer-camp-2022.

Each ticket includes four days of fun-filled activities, various STEAM workshops and a guided tour of the Museum of the Future. On each floor, the children can use the exhibit field visit as an inspiration and relate to the different themes their activities are based on. The quote of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is the basis for all the experimental and vocational workshops where children will be encouraged to imagine, design and execute.

Fazaa and Esaad cardholders are eligible for offers and discounts at the Museum of the Future’s first summer camp. Parents or guardians must select one of two age groups for their children to join: 6-to-9-year-olds or 10 to 13-year-olds.

The Future Heroes summer camp is another feature beyond the experience. It branches out of the Museum of the Future’s Programming, where workshops, talks, masterclasses and an array of other programmes are introduced to the world.