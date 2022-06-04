Jeddah: Jeddah Season attracted visitors to Prince Majid Park, with the activities of “Indian Night” as part of the season’s weekly cultural programs hosted by the park, which included many artistic and folk shows that reflect the diversity and richness of the ancient Indian culture.

The "Indian Night" witnessed a huge turnout of Indian visitors with which the park swarmed, as well as a huge turnout of various nationalities and a great interaction with the art shows, in addition to the performance of the exhibiting teams, which added a joyful atmosphere with a distinctive Indian character amid a carnival of joy and diversity that reflects the Indian civilization and its rich culture.

The activities of the Indian Night also included various art shows, Folkloric performances and live events with the participation of artists, musicians and performance groups specialized in Indian folk arts.

Visitors enjoyed the services, equipment and events in Prince Majed Park, as they also enjoyed the restaurants, shops, show areas and events that it offered, adding an atmosphere of joy to the faces of families and children.

Prince Majid Park receives its visitors daily with a variety of art, cultural and recreational activities, amid the integration of services and a diversity of activities.