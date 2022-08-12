UAE - Original dance music king DJ Danny Krivit is heading to H Dubai's Electric Pawn Shop for a show along with the venue's co-owner, the award-winning DJ Lobito Brigante. The gig will take place on Saturday, August 13. Danny is known for his funk-laced beats and disco sounds and his 50-year discography is filled with chart-topping hits. Visitors can expect versions of his classics like Funky Drummer, Love is the Message and more at this one-night live showcase. Entry is free with a prior reservation. Doors open 6pm.

Popular Indian comedian Aakash Gupta will tickle your funny bones this weekend at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. The season two winner of Amazon Prime's 'Comicstaan' will be sharing his funny tales this Saturday, August 13. Ticket prices start from Dh90 and go up till Dh250, available for purchase from Book My Show.

Here's your chance to listen to Sunidhi Chauhan live. The popular Indian musician is returning to the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, August 13 for a live gig. Fans can expect the renowned singer's popular hits including 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Kamli Kamli'. Show starts at 8:30pm, doors open at 7pm. Ticket prices start from Dh99 and go up to Dh999, available for purchase on Platinum List.

Celebrate 25 years of Dubai Summer Surprises with Majid Al Futtaim's LEGO Certified Store Roadshow at City Centre Mirdif (till August 14), City Centre Ajman (August 16-21), and Mall of the Emirates (August 30 till September 4). Visitors will be able to shop exclusive products, win fantastic prizes, participate in free building sessions and a lot more. Popular LEGO mascots will also be present from Fridays to Sundays from 7-9pm.

This Saturday, August 13, popular musical stars Bamboo and Barbie Almalbis will light up the stage with their beats at Sheikh Rashid Hall during the Filipino Night. Part of Beat The Heat, a series of seven power-packed concerts featuring different artists and genres, this concert will see the two artists playing their top hits. Ticket prices start from Dh100, available for purchase from Platinum List. Doors open at 6pm.

Little ones, get ready for some freestyle, hip hop, locking and popping, and more at the dance floor during weekend hip hop dance classes by Dance It Forward. Children will be on their toes, learning impressive moves as they burn off energy. Adults can also sign up for their own street dance sessions that takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays. The children's classes take place every Saturday at Dubai Design District Summer Hub.

