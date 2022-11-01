One of Pakistan's most beloved artists, Abida Parveen is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 9. Visitors can expect her soulful voice and spiritual melodies live at this Sufi concert.

Revered as the 'Queen of Qawwalis, Ghazals, and Kafis,' Abida brings to the stage powerful renditions of some of her most popular and world-renowned songs.

“Music is a universal language; it transcends all barriers. We could all use a little peace and love in our hearts and there is only love in music,” shares Parveen, who has amassed world-acclaim in her over 40-year career.

Abida Parveen – Sufiyana is brought to you by Blu Blood and Rehan Siddiqi, and is supported by Dubai Calendar.

Early bird tickets start at Dh100 per person and are now available at coca-cola-arena.com and Platinum List. The show is slated to begin at 9pm.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

