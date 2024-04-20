UAE - Cirque du Soleil Crystal, the first-of-its-kind entertainment show that blends the art of ice skating with breathtaking acrobatics, is set to make its debut in the UAE.

The show, to be held from April 26-May 5 at Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is being presented by Live Nation Middle East and SES Live.

The show will venture into unexplored territory, transforming the ice into a dynamic stage where precision skating mingles with awe-inspiring aerial feats and acrobatic prowess.

Viewers of all ages can look forward to marvelling at the compelling storyline that follows Crystal, a young girl who feels misunderstood, as she goes on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Through a stunning display of visual effects and multimedia, her world is vividly painted on the ice in real time, using state-of-the-art infrared trackers with 36 spotlights and 28 powerful projectors that create a visually mesmerising experience.

These technological innovations ensure that no two performances are exactly alike, with the action dynamically unfolding around the skaters and acrobats.

The musical backdrop enhances this magical atmosphere with a mix of original scores and popular hits, including tracks like “Chandelier” by Sia, “Sinner Man” by Nina Simone, “A Beautiful Day” by U2 and “Halo” by Beyoncé all adding to the atmosphere.

Each of these elements comes together and seamlessly intertwines to not only tell a story but also evoke deep emotions and a sense of wonder amongst every single attendee.

The whole show is about looking at things through fresh angles, peeking through the veneer of everyday life, and reframing one’s daily realities.

Highlight moments to anticipate include the high-energy Hockey act, the poetic and romantic Straps act, and the precision-driven Chair and Hand to Trapeze acts.

The grand finale promises to be a heartwarming culmination of Crystal’s journey, leaving audiences inspired and uplifted.

With the show dates fast approaching and tickets selling out quickly, those eager to witness this one-of-a-kind spectacle should act now to secure their seats, organisers said.

This is a rare opportunity to experience Cirque du Soleil as never before – on ice, with a performance that promises to challenge the conventions of circus arts and skating alike, they added.

