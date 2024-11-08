Two iconic Saudi artists, Abadi Al Johar and Zaina Emad, will perform on Aroya Cruises, the first ever Arabian cruise line launched by Cruise Saudi, from December 16-19, as part of an entertainment lineup to mark its maiden voyage from Jeddah to the first private island in the Red Sea, designed exclusively for cruise travellers.

Cruise Saudi, a PIF portfolio company, said the inaugural sailing will offer guests an Arabian experience with ‘Remarkably Arabian Artists’ during the three-night cruise.

Abadi Al Johar, a legendary figure in Saudi music, has shaped the nation’s musical heritage over a remarkable 50-year career.

Known for his exceptional oud mastery and a repertoire of timeless compositions, he stands as a beloved icon whose collaborations with the region's most respected artists have established his place in Arabic music history, a statement said.

Zaina Emad is a dynamic young artist who has quickly become a standout voice in Saudi's contemporary music scene, the statement added.

With her rich, expressive vocals and ability to captivate audiences across multiple dialects, she has solidified her presence on Saudi’s stages, bringing a distinctive style that resonates deeply with fans across the Arab world.

Aroya’s maiden voyage will offer guest the two artists’ spectacular first performances at sea. This reflects its commitment to offer ‘Remarkably Arabian’ experiences onboard of the ship across 20 different entertainment venues including a 1,000-seat theatre where guest can enjoy a variety of vibrant live performances, shows and movies.

This maiden voyage marks the beginning of Aroya’s offerings, with itineraries of three, four and seven-night cruises that will extend to iconic destinations in Saudi as well as in Jordan and Egypt, inviting guests to explore the region's cultural and historical sites by sea.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).