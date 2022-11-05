DUBAI - With celebrations spanning UAE National Day all the way to the New Year, Expo City Dubai’s Winter City will entertain the entire family over the holiday season.

From 23rd November, 2022, to 8th January, 2023, the Mobility District, Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza will transform into a magical land, lined with a traditional, chalet-style Christmas market, pine trees and fun fairground games, and featuring a towering tree and a letter-to-Santa station.

Kicking off with its family-friendly Fan City on 20th November for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Expo City Dubai will offer 50 days of festivities that capture the spirit of the season.

Winter City will also mark 51 years since the UAE’s founding, with National Day commemorations running from 30th November to 2nd December and a special concert on 2nd December.

Other highlights at Al Wasl include a dazzling ceremony on Friday, 9 December that will bring to life Winter City’s ‘White Christmas’ with the lighting up of the jaw-dropping 52-foot tree; the second edition of Expo 2020’s popular Mrs Claus Christmas Show from 20th-29th December; a first-of-its-kind Carols by Candlelight from 20th-25th December; and nightly projection shows.

Ongoing seasonal sparkle includes jumping, sliding, climbing and zip-lining pursuits, as well as gingerbread, wreath and ornament-making workshops; a toy factory that customises teddy bears; and a Santa’s Grotto, while hot chocolate, mulled drinks and mince pies will sweeten the food-and-beverage offering.

Kids aged 6-12 years can join Expo City Dubai’s action-packed Winter Camp and enjoy unique indoor and outdoor activities across two themed weeks. Running from 9:00-14:00, Monday-Friday, 12th-23rd December, the first week at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion spotlights the plight of our planet in a fun and informative way, while week two at Alif – The Mobility Pavilion focuses on innovation. Prices vary according to daily or weekly bookings, with early drop-offs and late pick-up options available.

Expo City Dubai is now a dog-friendly destination, and four-legged friends are welcome to make the most of the extensive outdoor spaces, with designated stations offering complimentary bowls of water, dog treats and waste bags.