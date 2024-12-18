Muscat – Satellite imagery has confirmed that majority of the governorates of Oman remain under the influence of dust and suspended particles, leading to a marked decrease in horizontal visibility across the country.

The adverse weather conditions have particularly impacted Masirah station, where horizontal visibility has been reduced to 3,000 metres. Similar conditions are being reported in other regions, with dust storms and suspended dust posing challenges for transportation and outdoor activities.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly motorists, to exercise extreme caution on the roads due to the reduced visibility. People with respiratory conditions, including asthma or allergies, are advised to limit exposure to dust and stay indoors as much as possible.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre continue to monitor the situation closely and have encouraged the public to stay updated through official channels.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

