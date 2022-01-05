Dubai’s popularity among the US holidaymakers has grown exponentially, of late, emerging as the third most popular vacation destination among American tourists, says a new study.

The study, conducted by ParkSleepFly, is based on an analysis of Google search data for flights, vacations and hotels in popular tourist destinations around the world to discover the most popular and fastest-growing vacation hotspots for US tourists.

The Middle Eastern tourist hub has seen 400,000 Google searches for vacations, flights and hotels which were made in the last six months by the US tourists. The data showed that there were 163,700 searches for flights, 30,400 for vacations and 252,000 for hotels by the US tourists for Dubai.

Dubai’s tourism has seen exponential growth in the last few months on the back of the world’s largest exhibition Expo 2020 and strong confidence among foreigners in the successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the government.

According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the emirate received 4.88 million tourists during January-October 2021 period. With the onset of Expo 2020, international visitors had exceeded one million in October alone. While the local hospitality sector sold 9.4 million room nights during the first 10 months of 2021. The emirate aims to attract 25 million tourists in 2025.

According to ParkSleepFly, Dubai has emerged more popular vacation destination than London, Tokyo, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Rome, Istanbul, Bangkok and others among the US tourists.

Canc?n is the most popular vacation city for US tourists. There were over 600,000 searches for flights, hotels and vacations in the Mexican capital of tourism, nightlife and culture.

Ranking in second place is Bali, a favourite travel destination for Americans in recent years. Over the past six months, there have been over 440,000 searches for vacations, flights and hotels on the Indonesian island.

The other population destinations for US tourists are Bora Bora, Panama City, Paris, Cabo San Lucas, San Jose, Toronto and Rio de Janeiro.