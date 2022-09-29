RIYADH — Riyadh will witness the launching of two great festivals -'Outlet' Shopping Festival and ‘Sneak Me’ sneaker culture festival – on Saturday. This was announced by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).



The 2-week-long festivals will be held in Al-Rehab neighborhood of Riyadh from Oct. 1 to 14, and these will be part of the ‘Enjoy Saudi Arabia,’ one of the initiatives of GEA.



‘Outlet 2022’ will be the largest Saudi shopping festival that brings together over 1500 international brands on a sprawling open shopping area covering 145,000 square meters. The festival will open its doors to all visitors free of cost daily from 3 pm until 1 am.



The visitors will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 70 percent from the best brands in the world of fashion, home accessories, electronic products, cosmetics, and much more. The outlet is a full experience of shopping, entertainment, international and local restaurants, and children’s areas in the heart of the Kingdom.



The festival will see showcasing of more than two million pieces, manufactured by about 1500 international brands. The festival galleries are distinctive with its external designs featuring a Greek character.



The festival includes entertainment areas for children and a number of restaurants and cafes specialized in providing a variety of options for visitors from within and outside the Kingdom.



Turki Al-Sheikh also announced the launch of the sneakers festival and its international designs. The ‘Sneak Me’ festival is dedicated to exploring the world of sneakers, its designs, and international graphics, in an event that is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.



The festival aims to celebrate the newfound creativity and optimism of Saudi Arabia through art, fashion, and live music. The festival will feature the biggest sneaker event to ever take place in Saudi Arabia.



The festival will present some of the most celebrated global and regional brands retailing sneakers, apparel, and accessories, a state-of-the-art museum showcasing highly sought-after rare pairs, a basketball court featuring world-class stunt acts and live performances, sneaker care and customization, live graffiti, panel talks, street food market, and a self-care zone.



The festival provides visitors with a number of unique and distinctive designs, in addition to a museum being held for the first time in the Middle East, as well as an auction dedicated to displaying a group of sneakers, rare and exclusive collections, and limited editions, amid a package of musical events and variety of shows.



Sneak Me would showcase 200 rare pieces inside the museum, and multiple areas suitable for different age groups, in addition to a number of stores and brands, in the presence of international designers within a team specialized in implementing various handcrafted designs, and also includes a collection of rare shoes.



The festival includes a distinct area with a unique artistic character and another dedicated to musical performances alternated by regional DJs, and a number of hip-hop groups specialized in performing musical performances on stage.



The area includes a café with a distinctive view, in addition to a sports area that contains a basketball court, and it also hosts discussion sessions about sports and various cultures of sneakers.



The festival opens its doors to all visitors on a daily basis from 4 pm to 12 am, and entry tickets can be booked via the link https://enjoy.sa/ar/events/snake-me/, and VIP and VIP tickets can be booked through the Parky application and website.

