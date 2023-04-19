RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set the 10th of Shawwal as the last date for domestic pilgrims to pay the third and final installment of their Hajj reservation.



The final installment amounts 40% from the fees specified for the packages that were approved during this Hajj season.



The Ministry said that the reservation’s status will be confirmed when completing all the installments in its specified times. It noted that the reservation will be canceled if the installments are not completed.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry allowed the option of paying the costs of the Hajj package by installments.



The Ministry has set 20% for the first installments, as the pilgrims were obligated to pay the down payment within 72 hours of the registration date. The second installment was 40%, the third and final installment too is 40%.



The Ministry clarified earlier that the citizens and residents, above 12 years old, who have performed Hajj before 5 years are able to perform the rituals this year, provided they have valid IDs until the end of Dhu Al-Hijjah month at least.



Pilgrims must also be in a healthy condition and free from acute chronic diseases and infectious diseases.



The issuance of the official permits will start on the 15th of Shawwal, corresponding to May 5, the Ministry confirmed.

