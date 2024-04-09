Doha, Qatar: Katara Cultural Village is set to be the epicenter of Eid Al Fitr celebrations in Qatar, hosting 36 diverse activities over a four-day period.

The events are designed to offer cultural enrichment for families and friends looking to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, and will take place at the Katara Corniche.

The festivities commence daily from 3pm to 9pm.

Highlights include cultural walks showcasing the traditions of Morocco, Palestine, Egypt, and Syria, as well as a Gallayel competition, Free Drawing, and a Handicrafts’ Market & Display.

Alongside, there will be events for productive families featuring traditional dishes and henna applications, a presentation by the Gannas Association, and a Qatari Ardah performance.

Each evening will feature special shows at the Katara Corniche, with the first starting at 5:30pm and lasting for half an hour, and a second one at 7:30pm. At Wisdom Square, starting from 6pm, there will be a unique Omnivorous show by musician Hamad Al Naama at the dancing fountain.

Additionally, spectacular fireworks are scheduled for 9pm at the Katara Corniche during the first three days of the celebration.

In addition, the outdoor theatre will host the Land of Life show, with the first performance running from 6pm to 7pm, and a second one from 8pm to 9pm. The 7pm Children’s Orchestra show will be held on the second and third days of Eid at the same venue.

Katara Cultural Village is also set to host the Art and Handicraft Workshops at the Katara Corniche, running from 3pm to 9pm.

These workshops are designed to engage a variety of audiences from different age groups, and include workshops for kids, the flowers and plants paper workshop, and other workshops dedicated to making greeting cards, Eid cookie decoration, making rose collars, drawing and coloring, postcard design, and many others.

Adding to the rich tapestry of cultural activities, a series of exhibitions will also take place, each located within specific buildings to provide visitors with an organized and diverse enriching experience:

- The Sadu Exhibition will be hosted in building 46, showcasing the traditional Bedouin weaving craft of Qatar.

- Building 19, hall 1, will house the Museum of Traditional Dhows, offering insights into the seafaring heritage of the region. The building’s second hall will host the Qatar Fine Art Exhibition displaying contemporary Qatari Art.

- Building 18, hall 1, will feature the Remembrance in the Quran Exhibition, highlighting the significance of the Quran in Islamic culture.

- The Spirit of Arabic Calligraphy exhibition, set in the second hall of building 18, will showcase the beauty of the Arabic script.

- Qatar’s Heritage Exhibition: Between History and Modernity, taking place in building 22, will explore the nation’s culture between past and present.

- The Monochrome Exhibition in building 1 will showcase art in shades of black and white.

- Building 13 will host the Elite Exhibition 2024, demonstrating high-caliber artworks.

- Lastly, Gallery 38, hosted in building 38, will offer a selection of curated artistic pieces.

These exhibitions will induce variety of cultural experiences to Eid Al Fitr celebrations, allowing visitors to fully immerse in Qatar’s rich heritage and history.

Concluding this list of Eid festivities in Katara, the Thuraya Planetarium is set to offer a captivating series of astronomical presentations in building 41, taking Eid celebrations for a journey through the cosmos.

On the second day of Eid, attendees can explore “From Earth to the Universe” at 5pm, followed by “The Zula Patrol”at 6pm, and lastly ”Space Oases (3D)” at 7pm.

The third day features “The Stars” at 5pm, followed by “Perfect Little Planet” at 6pm, and “Dawn of the space age (3D)”at 7pm.

On the fourth day, visitors can enjoy attending “Phantom of the Universe” at 5pm, followed by “Traveling with Light” at 6pm, and finally “The Astronaut (3D)” at 7pm.

