ABU DHABI – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over phone calls, Eid Al Adha greetings with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi; President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania; Dr Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness, and more progress, development, stability and security for their peoples and for the rest of Arab and Islamic nations.