MADINAH — A total of 358,645 pilgrims from several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform this year’s Hajj.



Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 289,955 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights, while the land immigration center received 50,490 pilgrims who came through land border crossings.



The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah. Bangladeshi pilgrims are the top residents of Madinah with 12,171, followed by Pakistanis with 9,350, Indians with 6,401, Iranians with 5,028, and Nigerians with 5,135.



The statistics showed that 277,571 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, while the number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah as of Friday totaled 80,772.

