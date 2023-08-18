KUWAIT - Organized by the Kuwaiti Sea Sports Club under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the six-day 32nd pearl diving trip came to a close on Thursday.

The event, which kicked-started on Saturday, is primarily meant to revive the tradition of Kuwaiti forefathers and reflect the great sacrifices they had offered for the sake of their homeland.

The traditional diving trip drew 60 young divers on two diving dhows.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban, representing His Highness the Amir, and UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis and the club's chairman Fahad Al-Fahad.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the event reflected the woes and suffering of Kuwait ancestors during their pear diving trips, in addition to the values of national sea tradition.

He commended the Amiri patronage of this event as clear-cut proof of the leadership's eagerness to revive the country's tradition and mirrored the struggle of forefathers for the sake of their nation.

The minister addressed the participating young divers by voicing confidence that they would be able to lead Kuwait and its institutions to a prosperous development future.

For her part, UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis said in a press statement that this traditional trip had shown Kuwait's adherence to its past and heritage, saying that she was happy to be present at this significant event.

She added that sea is a shared connection between her country and the State of Kuwait since the latter was renowned for fishing and pearl diving, while British people were famous for sea exploration and adventure.

The two ships reached the coast of the Kuwaiti Sea Sports Club, as young divers' families and friends waited to receive them on the beach. (end) sad.hms.mt

Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban.

