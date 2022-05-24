RIYADH — The King Salman Park Foundation announced on Monday the commencement of construction of the park’s Royal Arts Complex, spanning more than 500,000m².



Providing visitors with one-of-a-kind experiences, the Royal Arts Complex will be the center of Riyadh’s art and culture scene, contributing to the creation of a rich and varied cultural legacy.



Setting a striking balance between modern and traditional architectural values, the Royal Arts Complex embraces Salmani architectural design, which honors the traditions of Saudi Arabia. The complex is set to offer immersive experiences catering to culture and art in all its forms.



The Royal Arts Complex comprises a museum, reaching up to 106 meters in height and representing the anchor asset of the Complex, in addition to a library, dedicated artist studios, as well as an institute that includes three academies, with its own 600-seat capacity auditorium.



Artists will have the remarkable opportunity to showcase their talents in the Dome, which is an architectural marvel and an exhibit in itself, due to its pure and unique spheroid form.



Visual entertainment at the Royal Arts Complex will come in the forms of the National Theater, a multi-performance 2,300 seating capacity venue, as well as a medium theater with a 650-seating capacity, and three cinema halls.



It comprises a museum, the National Theater, an outdoor amphitheater, academies, artist studios, and cinema halls.



The King Salman Park Royal Arts Complex is designed by recently departed Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, renowned for many iconic landmarks around Europe, Asia, and the US.



King Salman Park will deliver a holistic experience that provides a variety of environmental, cultural, sports, artistic, and entertainment options to improve the quality of life in the city, supporting the realization of Vision 2030, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, to create a vibrant and healthy society and boost the global ranking of Riyadh amongst the “world’s top livable cities”.



King Salman Park covers more than 16km² and is characterized by its strategic location in the city of Riyadh, linked to several main roads, as well as the Public Transport Project that includes Riyadh’s train and bus network, making it easily accessible for residents and visitors alike.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).