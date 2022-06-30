RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that Thursday, the 30th of June 2022, will be the first day of Dhu Al-Hijjah and Eid Al Adha will fall on 9th July.

''Arafat Day falls on the 8th of July and Saturday, the 9th of July, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,'' according to a Court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent moon on Wednesday evening.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, during which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, and is followed by Eid Al Adha.

Hajj, one of Islam's five pillars, is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.