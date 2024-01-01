ABU DHABI – The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi is pulsating with the vibrant melodies of 'Al Wathba Nights', a captivating series of weekly concerts featuring renowned Arab singers and artists.

Every Saturday, the main stage transforms into a dazzling platform where musical magic unfolds, captivating audiences with diverse performances that cater to a multitude of tastes and cultures.

These concerts provide an opportunity for visitors to meet their favourite stars and experience cultural and authentic music outdoors. The festival brings together people from around the world and features various cultural, civilisational, and entertainment activities.

The Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir praised the festival's outstanding organisation and the presentation of popular and heritage arts, celebrating authentic art with artists and musicians from different parts of the Arab world and beyond.

The concerts are held every Saturday on a main stage equipped with modern sound and lighting technologies, coinciding with weekend activities and fireworks displays. The festival offers various events, cultural, educational, and entertainment programmes for all age groups, as well as opportunities to win cash prizes, shop from a wide range of products, and enjoy culinary delights at local and international restaurants.