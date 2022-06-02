RIYADH — The Saudi Judicial Training Center (SJTC) has launched a training program for the judicial and legal institutes in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with the participation of judges, prosecutors and GCC training specialists.



“The center also held a course on ‘Creating a Training Portfolio’ and would offer courses in various fields for GCC members,” said the Ministry of Justice.



“The goal is to support the development of the human resources of GCC judicial institutes.”



The course seeks to empower participants with hands-on skills and methodology for creating portfolios and using the relevant tools for developing training content.

