RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov, during his visit to Moscow.

During the meeting, the most prominent joint parliamentary and judicial files were reviewed, in addition to discussing ways of enhancing legal cooperation between the two prosecutions, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Krasnov briefed Al-Mujib and the accompanying delegation on the long work record of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office and its most prominent historical turning points.

Al-Mujib spoke about the role of the Saudi Public Prosecution in pursuing criminals, bringing them to justice, and addressing everything that would harm the security, social and economic peace of the country, stressing the unlimited and continuous support that the Public Prosecution receives from the Kingdom’s leadership.

The Saudi Public Prosecution and its Russian counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2019, which includes legal coordination between the two prosecutions, exchange of expertise and joint work in combating terrorism, corruption and transnational organized crime.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.