During the meeting, the most prominent joint parliamentary and judicial files were reviewed, in addition to discussing ways of enhancing legal cooperation between the two prosecutions, Saudi Press Agency reported.



Krasnov briefed Al-Mujib and the accompanying delegation on the long work record of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office and its most prominent historical turning points.



Al-Mujib spoke about the role of the Saudi Public Prosecution in pursuing criminals, bringing them to justice, and addressing everything that would harm the security, social and economic peace of the country, stressing the unlimited and continuous support that the Public Prosecution receives from the Kingdom’s leadership.



The Saudi Public Prosecution and its Russian counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2019, which includes legal coordination between the two prosecutions, exchange of expertise and joint work in combating terrorism, corruption and transnational organized crime.