RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior has warned that penalties will be slapped on private sector entities that fail to comply with the precautionary measures related to COVID-19.



The violations include failure to check entrants’ body temperature and allowing in unvaccinated or Covid-positive people.



Other violations are lack of sanitizers, non-adherence to face mask and social distancing norms, and failure to decontaminate equipment, shopping carts and surfaces.



Failure to comply with these measures will lead to penalties starting from SR10,000 for micro enterprises and up to SR100,000 for large ones.



The ministry indicated that the penalty may be doubled up to SR200,000 for repeat offenders, and the entity may face a six-month closure.