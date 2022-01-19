RIYADH — A Unified Call Center for offering services for holders of Premium Residency (Special Privilege Iqama) will be established in the near future. The Premium Residency Center (PRC) is in the process of concluding contract with a company specialized in information technology to operate the Unified Call Center (UCC), Al-Watan newspaper reported.



The PRC seeks to achieve the strategic objectives of operating the UCC, which will provide services to customers of all categories, whether they are individuals or government entities or private agencies. The PRC looks forward to UCC to contribute significantly to improving the standard of services provided to its clients.



The UCC is one of the most vital projects that play a significant role in improving customer experience and satisfaction. Hence, the PRC looks to companies with extensive experience to operate the center in a way taking care of customers, receiving and responding to their inquiries and solving the problems they encounter in the best possible manner.



The PRC was established following the approval of the Premium Residency System by the Council of Ministers on May 14, 2019 and issuance of the royal decree in this regard. It provides support to those wishing to obtain the Saudi Premium Residency, through its electronic services system and its various sections. The center can have direct communication with customers from everywhere.



The new green card-style Premium Residency is meant mainly for entrepreneurs, investors and skilled expatriates, and its most important feature is that it does not require a Saudi sponsor or employer.



The holders of the Premium Residency enjoy several rights and benefits. They can stay in the Kingdom with their family members that include spouses and children, who are not above 21 years of age. They need not pay dependents’ fee for their family members.



The Premium Residency holders can obtain visit visas for their relatives, who include fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers and their children, as well as brothers, sisters and their children, and any other relative that the PRC deems to be added. They can recruit domestic workers in accordance with their need.



The Premium Residency holders can own real estate units for residential, commercial and industrial purposes in all Saudi cities and towns except the holy cities of Makkah, Madinah and border areas.



However, they can invest in real estate units in Makkah and Madinah for periods of up to 99 years. This is in accordance with a usufruct deed issued by the notary public, and this right is transferable by transferring it to third parties.



They can own private transportation and any other movables that are legally allowed to be acquired in the Kingdom. They can work in private sector establishments and freely switch jobs except in professions restricted to Saudis.



The Premium Residency holders can exit and enter the Kingdom freely and can use special passport desks designated for Saudi citizens at airports. They can also practice commercial activities in line with the regulations for foreign investment.