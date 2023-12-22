RIYADH — The General Department of Traffic (Muroor) emphasized that vehicles with non-Saudi number plates are allowed to be driven by only citizens of the country where its license was issued.



The department underlined the need to strictly comply with the traffic regulations in this regard and warned that punitive measures, including slapping of fines and seizing of vehicles, will be taken against the violators.



It urged all the traffic patrol teams to monitor cars carrying non-Saudi license plates to find out whether they are violating the regulations. This is in the wake of a surge in the number of cars carrying non-Saudi number plates by citizens.



The directive came to rein in violation of traffic regulations and the Saher automatic traffic monitoring system by some citizens, who use cars with non-Saudi license plates to circumvent surveillance.



The Traffic Department revealed that the automatic monitoring system would monitor violations of vehicles with non-Saudi number plates, while stressing the need for its drivers to be careful to adhere to traffic instructions and regulations in Saudi Arabia so as to ensure their safety and the safety of road users. It urged the Gulf visitors and others to contact the Traffic Department to know about the violations committed and details about payment of penalties.



The department had previously called on the owners of vehicles carrying non-Saudi number plates, whose period of stay in the Kingdom exceeded six months from the date of their entry, to contact the main traffic departments in the respective Saudi regions, to rectify the status of their vehicles. It further stressed that owners of such vehicles shall personally contact the main regional traffic departments along with the ownership document, filling up the required forms and submit a clearance document with regard to financial claims in the country of the vehicle’s registration. The department warned that prescribed penalties will be applied to the violating vehicles and their owners immediately after the expiration of the specified deadline to correct their status.

