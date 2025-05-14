RIYADH — Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced on Tuesday that the company plans to launch self-driving vehicles in Saudi Arabia this year. He revealed that Uber is currently in discussions with partners in the autonomous driving sector, as well as several ministries in the Kingdom, to bring the technology to the local market.



Speaking during a panel discussion at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Khosrowshahi praised the Kingdom’s ambitious pace of implementation for major projects, expressing his excitement to see self-driving technology deployed on Saudi roads in the near future.



He noted that Saudi Arabia is one of Uber’s fastest-growing markets, with over 140,000 Saudi drivers and more than 4 million active riders. The company currently operates in 20 cities across the Kingdom, experiencing growth of more than 70 percent — a trend Khosrowshahi expects to continue amid the country’s rapid urban development.



Commenting on the Riyadh Metro project, he described it as “incredible and impressive,” and revealed that Uber is offering discounted fares for first- and last-mile connections to the metro system. He stressed the importance of integrating Uber with public transport to help reduce the need for car parking and enable better use of urban space.



Regarding the future of mobility, Khosrowshahi emphasized the transformative potential of autonomous vehicles, describing them as a safer alternative to human drivers, capable of continuous learning through data and experience. He predicted that autonomous driving technology will revolutionize not only passenger transport but also delivery and commercial logistics, offering lower costs and broader accessibility.



Uber is currently collaborating with 18 autonomous vehicle partners worldwide. The company aims to serve as a platform that works in harmony with urban environments and regulatory bodies to introduce the technology in a safe and structured manner.

