ABU DHABI - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has launched an "easy payment" service that allows customers to pay for ITC fines through instalments.

Credit card holders from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank, can benefit from this service. ITC plans to include more banks by the first half of 2024.

The service allows customers to pay the ITC fines through several instalments, with a minimum collective value of AED3,000. Customers can avail of this service through TAMM service centres or the Customer Happiness Centres at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the headquarters of Al Ain City Municipality by paying their accrued fines and then scheduling payments through instalments over a range of specified periods which are: three months, six months, nine months or 12 months, without interest or profits.

Customers can benefit from this service by paying fines through credit card at one of the previously mentioned centres. The customer is then required to contact the bank where the credit card was issued to request payment of the amount through instalments over the desired period.

The ITC stated that the service reaffirms its keenness to facilitate payment processes and provide convenient payment plans, ensuring increased levels of satisfaction among customers, and contributing to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as one of the leading cities in the world to live and invest in.