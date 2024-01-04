RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has shut down a number of hotels and furnished apartments in Makkah and Madinah for committing violations. The punitive measures have been taken following detection of violations during inspection raids.



The Ministry of Tourism has shut down more than 280 tourist hospitality facilities, including hotels and furnished apartments, in Makkah and 50 tourist hospitality facilities in Madinah for their violation of the regulations, especially those related to obtaining licenses from the ministry.



These facilities will remain closed until they correct their legal status and getting issued licenses from the ministry. The number of licensing requests received so far in Makkah and Madinah reached 200 and 15 respectively.



The ministry officials carried out more than 4000 inspection rounds on tourism hospitality facilities in Makkah under the slogan “Our Guests are a priority.” During the raids, they monitored more than 2000 violations.



The ministry also carried out more than 1,400 inspection rounds on tourist hospitality facilities in Madinah and detected more than 1,200 violations, and these rounds resulted in the closure of more than 50 tourist hospitality facilities.



The ministry emphasized that all tourist service providers must adhere to the regulations and standards related to the provision of services, while ensuring to provide them with the quality services that achieves the satisfaction and comfort of visitors. It also noted the possibility of submitting inquiries or direct complaints through the visitor’s care center (930).



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Tourism continues its inspection campaigns under the slogan “Our Guests are a priority,” which aims to organize and develop the sector, raise the quality of the services provided, in addition to improving the visitor’s experience, ensuring their safety, and working to create an attractive investment environment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).