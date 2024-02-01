SHARJAH - The Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council visited the University of Sharjah on Wednesday to explore opportunities for collaboration in drafting laws and legislation.

Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, University of Sharjah Chancellor, received the delegation headed by Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Committee.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed strengthening all forms of cooperation with the SCC, especially between the council and the College of Law, regarding drafting laws and legislation.

The meeting underscored the significance of advancing legal matters in Sharjah, with both parties discussing ways to leverage the expertise and competencies of the university and its centres in this regard.