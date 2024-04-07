The Public Prosecution’s Criminal Information Centre (Waey) explained, through a video post on its social media accounts, the penalties for illegal trade in fireworks.

Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Material and Hazardous Substances stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than a year and a fine of no less than AED100,000 or either of them shall be imposed on anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures or enters Fireworks from and to the State.

The law defines explosives in Article 1 as ‘A chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds reacting with each other when exposed to certain factors such as an instigating force producing certain pressure, heat and speed leading to affecting or damaging the surrounding area, and such includes fireworks.''

Article 3 of the law reads:’’Possession, acquisition, obtainment, carrying, import, export, re-export, transit, trans-shipment, trade, manufacture, repair, transportation, or disposal of any weapon, ammunition, explosives, military material, or hazardous substances, shall not be permitted in any way, except after obtaining a licence or permit to this effect from the licensing authority or from the concerned entity, according to the provisions of this Decree-Law.’’

The awareness video content is part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.