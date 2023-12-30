RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has released new regulatory guidelines to streamline customs procedures. These guidelines aim to clarify the workings of the customs system and educate clients and stakeholders involved in the import, export, and transit of goods.



The authority's objective in issuing these controls is to enhance awareness of customs procedures to promote compliance with customs systems and regulations. This move is expected to facilitate smoother customs clearance and expedite customs processes. It also supports trade facilitation initiatives across all land, sea, and air customs ports in the Kingdom.



The new regulations provide detailed explanations of various customs procedures related to importing, exporting, and transiting goods. This includes specifying necessary documents for import, modifying customs data, pre-clearance of goods, and commitments regarding the non-disposal of goods. Additionally, the guidelines cover transit and temporary admission procedures, exemptions for personal baggage and used household items, and conditions for exempting commercial samples, guarantees, refunds, and other general rules and terms.



In its efforts to raise awareness about its services, the authority also offered over 130 instructional guides on its website.

These guides cover various zakat, tax, and customs services, including guides for freight forwarders, shipping agents, procedures for issuing a certificate of origin, exporting shipments through express transport companies, registering for road transport services, a simplified guide for deposit areas, electronic traveler declaration via the ZATCA application, a guide for printing the customs card, guidelines for booking truck appointments at land ports, and guidelines and penalties for the customs brokerage profession.

These instructional guides provide detailed information to assist clients and stakeholders in optimally utilizing the authority's services.

