RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Public Security authorities have warned citizens and expatriates against dealing with fake Hajj campaigns. The warning directed to those who have registered to perform Hajj this year through the website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Nusk application.



The Public Security stressed that the security authorities are following up the advertisements published on various media outlets aimed at cheating those wishing to perform Hajj. The penalties prescribed by law will be applied severely against those who held accountable for such fraudulent practices.



The Public Security authorities urged the Hajj service providers to strictly comply with the terms and conditions stipulated in the registration mechanism announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah via its electronic track and the Nusk application.



They emphasized that this is the only legal method through which the Hajj application processes are completed automatically. The licensed Hajj service providing companies and establishments can review the entire process through the ministry’s electronic track and application.

