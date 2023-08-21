RIYADH — An official source at the Saudi Public Prosecution warned football fans against committing any violations with regard to match rules and regulations.



In a statement, it stressed the importance of the fans’ compliance with the rules and regulations during sports matches. These violations include storming onto the pitch during game time, disrupting matches, hampering the safety of others, or creating any unruly scenes.



The Public Prosecution source called on all the fans to adhere to these rules, and not to violate any of the instructions, or to commit anything that would disrupt events in general and sports events in particular.



The Public Prosecution’s warning came in the wake of witnessing unruly incidents in some Saudi stadiums recently when fans storm onto the pitch to meet international stars.



The latest of such incidents was happened last Friday when Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr took on with Al-Taawoun Club in the second round of the Saudi Professional League. One of the teenagers stormed on to the pitch towards Ronaldo before being caught hold by the Saudi security men.

