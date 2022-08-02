RIYADH — Minister of Health Dr. Fahad Al-Jalajel, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion (NCMH), announced on Monday the formation of a committee to monitor violations related to professional and ethical practices in the mental health sector.



Dr. Al-Jalajel decided to form a committee of specialists from several fields, including those from the General Department of Mental and Social Health in the Ministry of Health, in addition to the Saudi Psychiatric Association (Nafs), the Saudi Arabian Psychological Association, as well as civil society institutions.



The specialists in the committee will perform diverse tasks in a wide range of areas, including monitoring the erring practices in the mental health sector, in addition to monitoring the unethical practices being pursued by licensed and unlicensed practitioners in the field of mental health.



The tasks of the specialists also include introducing professional practices in mental health, in addition to clarifying the scientific position regarding new practices and methods in this regard.



Specialists are also required to follow up on what is published in the media and social communication regarding mental health and to clarify views on it at all scientific and professional levels.



The committee called on everyone to communicate with it via e-mail: cpemh@ncmh.org.sa— if they have any comments, suggestions or ideas that contribute and help support what they are working on to boost the Kingdom’s mental health sector and achieving its targeted goals.

