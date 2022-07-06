MAKKAH — The Ministry of Health disclosed that it had detected 4,222 violations of health requirements and precautionary measures during field inspections this Hajj season.



It however said more than 70 percent of the violations had been had dealt with and rectified.



As part of the monitoring process the ministry intensified its field tours, through which it measured the extent medical missions for domestic and foreign pilgrims and health institutions adhered to preventive requirements and precautionary measures in preparation for the start of Hajj 2022, according to an announcement by the ministry.



It stated that its intensive monitoring tours to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures amounted to about 2,900 visits, during which 301 violations were detected. The ministry seeks to raise the level of commitment to precautionary measures within private and public health institutions, the statement added.



The ministry said its main compliance committee team deployed in a number of locations to ensure that everyone applied health requirements and adhered to precautionary measures. The tours covered all neighborhoods of Makkah and Madinah as well as the holy sites.



As of Tuesday, July 5, the total number of rounds carried out by the Main Compliance Committee team reached 3,300, the ministry said, noting that 1,400 of these tours focused on medical missions and clinics accompanying domestic and foreign Hajj pilgrims.



The ministry said its round the clock monitoring aims to reduce health violations and correct any violations that were detected in order to preserve the pilgrims' health and to prevent any outbreaks of contagious diseases.



The MOH confirmed that it is continuing to follow up the process of correcting all violations, noting that the Main Compliance Committee interacted with more than 900 report, and took the necessary measures regarding them.



The ministry receives reports of violations of health requirements and precautionary measures in the medical missions of pilgrims and health institutions through the Health Contact Center: 937.

