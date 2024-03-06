Doha, Qatar: As part of its campaign to target violations of overgrazing, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change seized stray and illegal camels in areas of the wilderness, and transferred them to the pens designated for that purpose.

The Ministry also called on owners of camels not to free the animals, which are destroying the country’s vegetation, and to ensure that plant environment and its components are conserved.

MoECC announced the beginning of an extensive inspection campaign targeting violations of overgrazing and camel straying on March 3, 2024.

