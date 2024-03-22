Doha, Qatar: The Cabinet yesterday gave approval of a draft law promulgating the Rights of the Child Law and referred it to the Shura Council.

The Cabinet also gave approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Transport, issuing the executive regulations of Law No. (8) of 2019, regulating land transportation.

It also gave approval of a draft Cabinet decision appointing the administrative units that comprise the General Authority for Real Estate Sector and defining their jurisdiction.

The Cabinet approved a draft agreement between the government of Qatar and the government of Kazakhstan on establishing a long-term strategic partnership to develop projects in the field of priority industries.

It also approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social development and the family between the government of Qatar and the government of Tajikistan.

A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of academic accreditation and qualifications between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar and the Association for the Advancement of International Business Schools in the United States of America was also approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved a draft memorandum of understanding on sports cooperation between the Ministry of Sports and Youth in Qatar and the Costa Rican Institute of Sport and the Recreation in the Republic of Costa Rica.

