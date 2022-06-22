RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has revealed the requirement for issuing travel permit to Iraq.



The Jawazat confirmed that the permit applicant who wishes to travel to Iraq must be male and over 40 years old.



The 40 years and above male can also add 2 companions, the Jawazat said, noting that adding companions in the permit does not require a specific gender or age.



The Jawazat’s statements came after some beneficiaries inquired about whether it is required that the person issuing the travel permit to Iraq be a male over 40 years old.

