Riyadh - The official spokesman for the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) Mohammed bin Saad Al-Dakhini explained that the general population census system issued by Royal Decree No. M/13 dated 16/06/1971 has obliged in its 4th article to participate in the census and answer questions raised by census officials.

He added that the country’s general statistics system issued by Royal Decree No. 23 dated 18/11/1977 permitted the authority to apply financial fines to whoever intentionally disrupted census work or refrained from giving the required information or gave incorrect information.

He further said, "In light of the inquiries received to the communication channels of GASTAT about the mandatory participation in the Saudi census 2022 and the fines resulting from non-participation, the application mechanism stipulated the limitations of imposing fines and using them in the narrowest limits, as the field researcher cannot impose any fine on any of the residents directly except through the area supervisor, and this is only done after speaking with the resident directly by the supervisor, giving him more than one opportunity to participate and warning him before committing the violation.

GASTAT spokesperson praised the high level of awareness of citizens and residents and their cooperation during the previous and current census stages, stressing that accurate and full participation is a national duty and a responsibility shared by society, as the census outputs will help prepare for a better future by providing reliable and modern data for the development of public services such as educational and health services and others.

Al-Dakhini pointed out that in order to achieve enabling citizens and residents to participate in the census with ease and smooth way, and to avoid being affected by the stipulated penalties, GASTAT launched for the first time the electronic self-enumeration option, which allows everyone to fill in the census form electronically through their own smart phones or computers, without the need to visit the field researcher, during the period from (10 May 2022) until (25 May 2022) by visiting the online portal of the Saudi Census 2022 via the following link: https://survey.saudicensus.sa/ar Also, the GASTAT spokesperson stated that the General Authority for Statistics has provided many channels to help all census participants complete the form and answer inquiries, through the unified toll-free number 920020081, in addition to the Authority's accounts on social media channels, as well as through the Saudi Census 2022 portal.