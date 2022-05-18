Bahrain - Inherited land awaiting reclassification for the past seven years sparked another lengthy debate in Bahrain’s largest municipal council with councillors claiming ‘ministerial favouritism’.

The GDN previously highlighted the issue of the land in Saddad Block 1038 after several proposals were rejected by Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister Essam Khalaf.

The Northern Municipal Council’s technical committee chairman Abdullah Al Qubaisi alleged ‘unjust decisions’ at the ministerial level.

“We have insisted on the reclassification of this land – classified as US (under study) – three times and this continuous rejection without solid reasons raises the question of personalisation,” he said during the council’s regular meeting.

“We have been receiving the same response for the past seven years – that the land is under study.

“To our shock there is identical land adjacent to this property that the ministry is asking us to approve which creates an unfair situation.”

Area councillor Zainab Al Durazi said that the Bahraini owner of the inherited property has been suffering for the past seven years – as he is ‘left in limbo’.

She added that personal disputes between siblings have led to crippling circumstances for their ‘half- brother’.

“This land was inherited and this citizen’s half-brothers have already divided their property and built their homes while he is still stuck living in a rental apartment for the past seven years,” she said.

“He can’t buy a property because he can’t afford it and in the eyes of the government he inherited property so he doesn’t qualify for government housing.

“The minister can’t pick and choose approvals and rejections when both situations are exactly the same, in the same location and under the same circumstances.”

Ms Al Durazi previously stated that several properties have come up on this plot of land with people moving into their homes while this family has been left chasing their inheritance.

Meanwhile, Northern Municipality director-general Lamya Al Fadhala reassured councillors that there are specialised committees assigned to review lands and properties to amend their classifications.

She added that the reasons behind the rejection could include technical issues, such as roads requiring expansion in the future.

“This man has been paying rent for the past seven years instead of using the money to build his own home with his family,” stated councillor Ahmad Al Mannai.

“He owns this land but he can’t do anything with it because under its current classification he can’t build a home.

“The family is stuck and can’t move forward with their lives – this is the definition of suffering.”

Councillors approved proposing the property requested by Mr Khalaf on the condition that the property submitted by them – which has been rejected three times – also be reclassified.

Meanwhile, an urgent meeting with the minister will also be held while an official letter highlighting the situation will be referred to the Cabinet.

