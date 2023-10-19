ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in partnership with the City Municipality Centre, has initiated a campaign aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of the rules governing the use of temporary outdoor seating areas and adjacent pavements near commercial establishments, including shops, eateries, cafes, and other service venues.

The campaign seeks to inform the public about the established criteria, guidelines, and operational procedures related to outdoor seating spaces.

Within the framework of this initiative, municipal authorities have urged the owners and managers of shops, cafes, and restaurants to strictly adhere to the regulations, standards, and guidelines. Particular emphasis is placed on maintaining cleanliness, preserving the city's aesthetic appeal, and ensuring compliance with designated zones for these installations.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has called upon relevant stakeholders and businesses in this category to obtain the necessary permits from the appropriate governmental and regulatory bodies. This will enable them to utilise outdoor spaces adjacent to their premises in a lawful and systematic manner, ensuring alignment with the city's aesthetic values and compliance with specified public safety standards.

The municipality has outlined a set of other specific requirements;

- Business proprietors can submit permit requests through the (TAMM) platform, provided they have the consent of the building owner and a valid lease agreement of at least six months.

- The City Municipality Center will evaluate the proposed outdoor seating dimensions and determine the relevant fees.

- The permit fee for outdoor seating is calculated based on the required space and includes a refundable deposit of AED10,000.

- Issued permits are valid for one year, with the option of renewal.

- The municipality retains the right to revoke the permit if the terms are violated or if urban development necessitates it, with no liability for potential losses to the permit holder.

- A detailed layout plan specifying the arrangement of tables, chairs, and shading devices must be submitted in compliance with established guidelines.

For clarity, unauthorised establishment of an outdoor seating area incurs a fine of AED5,000. Violation of permit conditions results in a penalty of AED3,000.