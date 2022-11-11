RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry (MOH) has stressed that the healthcare facilities in the country must not charge the patients the cost of providing them with various electronic services.



The ministry's statement came after conducting a monitoring campaign to ensure that the health facilities are not requiring the patients and beneficiaries to bear the costs of e-services such as reports, sick leaves, birth and death notification certificates, and many others.



The ministry pointed out that it developed the electronic services to facilitate procedures for patients and beneficiaries, as well as to raise the quality of documentation services.



The ministry confirmed that it had punished a number of heath facilities that imposed fees on patients in return for providing them with electronic services.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).