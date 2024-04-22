DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed the early disbursement of April salaries for Dubai government employees, military personnel, military retirees, and recipients of government social benefits in the emirate on Tuesday, 23 April.

This decision reflects the Crown Prince's commitment to supporting employees and their families, amidst the extreme weather conditions faced by the country.

The early disbursement is aimed at helping employees manage their family needs and ensuring their wellbeing during the current period.



