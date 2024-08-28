ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) has announced a remarkable 41 percent increase in the number of Emirati women registered with the Fund from both the government and private sectors in Abu Dhabi since its inception until the first half of 2024. This surge underscores the UAE’s ongoing commitment to empowering Emirati women across all sectors.

In an official statement released in celebration of Emirati Women's Day, the Fund revealed that the total number of Emirati women insured by the Fund since its establishment has reached 61,408, constituting 52 percent of the total insured citizens in the Emirate. This marks a significant rise from the mere 11 percent at the Fund’s inception in 2000.

The data indicates that as of June 2024, 39,791 of these women are employed in the government sector, while 21,617 are in the private sector. Notably, the percentage of Emirati women working in the private sector and registered with the Fund has increased by 13 percent over the past three years, reflecting the growing presence of women in diverse economic roles.

Additionally, the Fund reported that 5,350 Emirati women have retired, representing 30 percent of the total retirees registered with the Fund. The average length of service among these retirees is 20 years, with the average retirement age being 48 years, compared to 55 years for men.

The statistics further highlight a significant rise in the number of Emirati women with over 25 years of service, which reached 1,438 by June of this year. This trend is a testament to the dedication and commitment of Emirati women to their nation, balancing their professional responsibilities with familial duties.

According to the Fund's data, Emirati women have made their mark across a wide array of sectors, not limited to specific economic areas or professions. Leading fields include healthcare, social services, and education, followed by finance, insurance, and information technology. This diverse participation is a clear indication that Emirati women have become key contributors across all sectors in Abu Dhabi.

He affirmed that the exceptional achievements of Emirati women are the driving force behind transforming dreams into reality and the foundation upon which the future of the nation is built.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the unwavering support from the nation’s wise leadership is a testament to the vital role women play in building a strong and prosperous society, with their accomplishments reflecting their willpower and profound dedication to the nation.



