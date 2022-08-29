Muscat - The Sultanate of Oman is giving utmost importance and attention to issues related to climate change that is affecting several countries of the world.

It has taken many measures to limit the impact of climate change and is currently working on updating the climate affairs management regulation in line with local and global developments. The regulation aims to follow up on the performance of companies and establishments in the field of climate affairs, whether in the field of mitigation or adaptation.

Work is also underway to draft a climate change law, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, which will be an organizational framework for setting general provisions related to climate affairs issues in the Sultanate of Oman.

The National Strategy for Mitigation and Adaptation to Climate Changes has also been prepared, through which strategic measures are developed to mitigate and adapt to climate changes in the basic development sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, through which work is assigned to action plans and projects related to climate change in those sectors.

The Sultanate of Oman worked on preparing a database to track the achievement of the nationally determined contributions as it is committed to reduce carbon emissions by seven percent by 2030.

A technical delegation of climate change specialists from the Civil Aviation Authority and representatives of various relevant authorities and private sector companies have been formed under the 'Ministerial Committee on Climate Change and Ozone Layer Protection,' to contribute to the proposal and implementation of national policies and action plans in line with Vision 2040

The committee contributes to defining the position of the Sultanate of Oman on the issues raised during negotiations and meetings on the sidelines of various conventions and protocols, following up on the implementation of the decisions and recommendations, and ensuring the commitment of the Sultanate of Oman towards those conventions, apart from preparing national strategies related to climate affairs, protection of the ozone layer.

The committee seeks to spread awareness about climate change and its effects in different sectors and qualify national cadres in the field of climate affairs and the protection of the ozone layer.

The Steering Committee for Climate Change and the Protection of the Ozone Layer falls under the scope of the Ministerial Committee on Climate Change, and it supervises the progress of work in the technical teams established under its scope, namely the climate change mitigation team, the climate change adaptation team, the finance, technology, and capacity building Team, the media and events team and the Ozone layer protection team.

