RIYADH — The Saudi Family Affairs Council has launched an awareness campaign under the slogan “The Green Family” to raise family awareness about climate change. The campaign was launched to mark the occasion of International Day of Families, observed on May 15 every year.



The campaign aims to highlight the most important national efforts to address it, in conjunction with the observance of the day by the United Nations this year to shed light on the family, climate change and its extended effects on society.



In a message on this occasion, Secretary General of the Family Affairs Council Dr. Maimoonah bint Khalil Al Khalil, said that the “Green Family” campaign encourages families to take an active role in the afforestation initiative, and educating their children about the effects of climate change on the well-being of the family and its members. This is in addition to stressing the importance of community contributions in supporting national initiatives to address climate change for a sustainable future for the generations, she said.



Through this campaign, the Council seeks to raise family awareness about the impact of climate change on their lives, and the importance of instilling sustainable habits and climate awareness in children from a young age. It also highlights the national efforts through the Saudi Green Initiative, which includes 80 initiatives aimed at afforestation, protecting biological diversity, and reducing carbon emissions for a more sustainable future for all. Moreover it sheds light upon the role of the family in climate action, and the importance of early education and curricula in introducing climate change.



The Green Family Campaign targets the family and society by providing several media products that showcase Saudi Arabia’s most important achievements in facing climate change, with the participation of more than 50 government entities and non-profit organizations.

