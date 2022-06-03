RIYADH - The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has clarified that the gas stations are not entitled to impose consumers to pay with Mada cards only and refuse dealing with Visa and other cards.

The ministry’s clarification came after a person inquired about his rights, saying that the station he goes to requires them to pay with Mada cards only.

The ministry said that as long as there is a sign at the gas station explaining that the station accepts e-payment, then the workers at the station have no right to prevent consumers from paying with other cards.

If the gas station refuses the consumer’s request to pay with a card other than Mada, he must submit a detailed report about the incident that occurred with him through the Balagh Tijari app so that we can take the necessary measures, the ministry noted.

The ministry clarified the method of submitting the report through the application, as it stated that the person must enter its official website and choose the Balagh Tijari app, and then choose the type of violation, then he must fill out the form for reporting the violation, and finally press send.

The ministry said, after one day of submitting the report, the user will receive a message containing the number of the report that he registered, in addition to that he will receive notifications about the procedures implemented by the authorities to deal with the violation that he reported about.

