RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani affirmed that judiciary in Saudi Arabia enjoys all the guarantees that preserve rights of all members of the society, in a way achieving social justice and reassurance.



Addressing a meeting with the heads of criminal courts here on Sunday, the minister emphasized that the system to improve the judiciary that was extended to all its sectors over the past few years in all justice sectors, has reached stages of maturity and high quality in the technical, procedural and substantive aspects. The minister noted that this was made possible because of the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



Al-Samaani said that the Saudi judiciary enjoys guarantees that preserve rights and deliver them to those who deserve them with ease and relaxation. “Saudi Arabia’s criminal judiciary wing is distinguished from others in view of the fact that it does affect noy only litigants but also all segments and groups of society, even those who did not attend the court. This is in terms of their feeling of confidence in the justice system and the assertion that every crime will have a deterrent penalty, and these all are important issues that have an impact on all levels,” he said.



Al-Samaani said that the role of court presidents is one of the most important roles related to members of the justice system. ‘This is not only a supervisory role related to the professional aspects, but also in all respects, whether disciplinary or procedural. So that they should ensure that the cases are proceeding regularly and objectively and that their courts apply the laws and regulations correctly,” he added.

